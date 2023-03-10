Your Honor season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Is this the end?

Next week on Showtime you’re going to have a chance to see Your Honor season 2 episode 10 arrive — and yes, there’s a lot to think about already with it.

Is this episode going to be the series finale? We’re looking to see if the network ends up advertising it as such, mostly because they haven’t said at any point during the season 2 promotional process that this is the final season. We say that mostly because once upon a time, and there was speculation all about that very thing thanks to Bryan Cranston’s own comments.

For the time being, here is how we are approaching what lies ahead. There is a VERY good chance that this will be the end of the story. However, that does not necessarily mean that it will be, unless of course Michael gets killed. It may be written with a definite end, but you could’ve said the first thing about season 1! We went into that thinking that this was a limited series and at the end of the day, we’re just glad to have everything that we have here.

The legacy of Your Honor feels fairly cemented no matter what happens from here: This is a great show about family, corruption, organized crime, and also a sense of place. While we have seen shows set around New Orleans before, we’re not sure any of them have presented something with the same look and feel as what we’ve had here. It’s a big part of what we’ve loved about the show, and we’re going to miss it if this is truly the end.

Over the next week, let’s just say that we’ll be rocking back and forth with anticipation over whatever is going to be coming up next.

What do you most want to see moving into Your Honor season 2 episode 10 over at Showtime?

Is there anything you are most excited to see, and do you think this will be the series finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

