9-1-1 season 6 finale spoilers: Surprising character coming back?

As you prepare yourselves for the 9-1-1 season 6 finale on Fox later this spring, there’s a lot to be excited for! We know that this show tends to give you big, dramatic events to cap things off, and that could include some sort of jaw-dropping cliffhanger. (Remember, there is no season 7 renewal as of this writing.)

Of course, not every surprise with this show has to be a character getting killed off, and we do have something more that we can say on that very subject right now!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Kristen Riedel notes that a familiar face is going to be stopping by again in some capacity…

“This is a spoiler for way in the future … We will see someone in the finale that we met many seasons ago, and this unexpected person will return in a way that I think is kind of cool.”

Who will this person be? The only thing the website rules out is a return for Connie Britton as Abby, so just about everyone else is fair game. Of course, we wonder if this person comes back for more than just an episode, or this is some sort of quick cameo where they come in, cause a lot of problems, and then leave on the other side. We tend to think that either one of these, in its own way, could prove to be rather exciting.

Of course, before we even get to this finale, we do recognize that there are a number of other big things that this show needs to address. One of the biggest ones, at least at the moment, has to be the status of Buck, whose life is very much on the line at the moment. We certainly hope that Oliver Stark’s character turns out to be okay, but he was literally struck by lightning! Anything feels possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

