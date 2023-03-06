9-1-1 season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Will Buck survive?

As we prepare for 9-1-1 season 6 episode 11 airing on Fox next week, let’s go ahead and ask the big question: Is Buck going to live?

Even before the show’s first episode back from hiatus aired, there were questions aplenty about the guy’s future thanks large to the season 6 episode 11 synopsis below:

As Buck’s life hangs in the balance, he dreams of a world where he never became a firefighter, for better and worse, in the all-new “In Another Life” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 13 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-611) (TV-14 L, V)

We should note that “In Another Life” is a great title and for us personally, we do always love these sort of “what if?” stories where we tend to see things from a different perspective. You can easily argue that Oliver Stark’s character would have a far less dangerous existence if he was not part of the 118, but that’s assuming that he has a much more peaceful life in this scenario. So much of his identity is wrapped up in being a firefighter, so it is hard to imagine there being that radical a shift.

No matter what happens over the course of this hour, we do think this is an opportunity for Stark to flex some unique muscles as a performer and there has to be something really exciting that comes along with that. No matter how things go in this episode, we do hope that it’s determined here whether or not he lives or dies. We don’t think there’s that much to be gained from drawing this out longer than this — unless, of course, you really just want to leave people in a state of suspense for a substantial period of time.

What do you most want to see at the moment as we prepare for 9-1-1 season 6 episode 11 over at Fox?

Do you think we are going to see Buck live or die, and what do you think about the premise of this story? Share in the comments, and also come back around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

