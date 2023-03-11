NCIS season 20 episode 17 spoilers: Jimmy’s personal challenge

NCIS season 20 episode 17 is going to be coming to CBS on Monday, March 20, and there are some fun things that we can say about it in advance.

Where do we start? Well, this is going to be a great Jimmy Palmer story! “Stranger in a Strange Land” serves as a great opportunity to dive more into the relationship between him and his daughter Victoria, who we saw back during “The Helpers.” She is getting to the point in her life where she is expanding her social circle, and that even includes dating in a group. How is he going to react to that? Well, we tend to think that he’ll need to lean on Jessica Knight and others for help!

To get a few more details now all about what the future could hold here, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Stranger in a Strange Land” – NCIS works to solve the murder of a Marine private who appears to have been killed for helping an Afghan refugee. Also, Jimmy navigates the pressure of parenting his teenage daughter, who is eager to go out on an unchaperoned group date, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For the time being, we can at least say that this episode is doing a good job of what we’ve been rather happy about all season — the nice balance between the story-of-the-week plots and larger developments with a number of cast members. We hope that this continues for the rest of the season and beyond that, we hope that there IS a little more of a larger arc that surfaces. We know that since the end of the Raven story, we haven’t really had much when it comes to a long-term threat for the team.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

