The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Zach’s hometown date challenge

Are you ready for The Bachelor episode 8 to arrive on ABC this Monday? We know that we are, given that this is a huge part of Zach Shallcross’ journey: Hometown dates. A lot of things will be settled based on family, and there could be some potentially game-changing revelations that alter the course of everything the rest of the way.

Before we dive into anything from here on out, let’s go ahead and share the newly-released synopsis:

This week, Zach returns to the United States and sets off on a cross-country adventure to meet the families of his four remaining women in their hometowns, where confessions of love are right around the corner on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, MARCH 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

It’s true that this doesn’t reveal all that much about what is coming up next, and nor does it take on the biggest question in our mind: Is this elimination inevitable? It almost feels like Kaity, Gabi, and Charity are the obvious top three that there is no way to avoid it. Ariel only recently started to emerge as a possible favorite, and the only real case for her right now is all this advice that Sean Lowe gave him about someone who could emerge as the right person during the process. She’s been quiet until as of late.

A lot will ride on some of these family visits, but we do think it will take something drastic for Zach to not move forward with the top three that we’ve mentioned. We still think Kaity is the obvious winner, so the only reason the elimination order could change is if someone unexpected goes home sooner to better set them up as the next Bachelorette.

What do you think is going to happen over the course of The Bachelor episode 8?

Who do you think could be eliminated? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

