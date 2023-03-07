The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Zach Shallcross hometown dates

Are you ready to see The Bachelor episode 8 arrive on ABC next week? We hope so, since Zach’s hometown dates are here!

We know that this is about as iconic a part of the franchise as any other, plus one that has incredible trainwreck potential week in and week out. There are so many things that we’ve just become conditioned to expect over time, whether it be an awkward conversation with a father or someone getting the corniest date possible leading into the nighttime portion. These episodes can be fun, awkward, and emotional … sometimes, it is multiple things all at once.

What could prove fascinating about Zach’s set of dates in particular is that going into them, it feels like we already have a pretty good sense of who is the mostly likely contender to get the final rose. Unless something disastrous happens with Kaity, it’s so easy to imagine her at the top of the list. She and Zach already have ties to Austin, so neither one of them actually has to change their lives all that much. Also, they’ve got so much chemistry and she had one of the better one-on-one dates that we’ve seen this season.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how the next couple of episodes go, since we have seen big-time favorites fall by the wayside before…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Zach Shallcross’ hometown dates on The Bachelor episode 8?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







