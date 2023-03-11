The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Any more news this winter?

As we inch closer and closer to the end of the winter, what does this mean exactly when it comes to The Witcher season 3? We don’t think it comes as much of a shock to anyone that we’d love to learn something more about the Netflix series soon, especially since filming has been done for a long time already and the series is knee-deep in post-production.

We also think there is something else that the streaming service / the producers really should consider: It would actually do them some good to get some positive news out there about this show eventually. Just remember that a lot of the recent headlines have been filled with frustration, whether it be Henry Cavill’s exit after the season, concerns about deviations from the source material, or negative reviews of The Witcher: Blood Origin. This franchise has a lot of value and there’s a chance season 3 could be full of good stuff — why not highlight some of that?

For us personally, we would make it a priority to get some other season 3 teases out there to try and control the narrative a little bit, but we don’t get the sense that this is something that the producers or Netflix are super-eager to push for. Maybe that could change soon, but we’d be shocked if we get any major announcement before spring.

After all, that could be the season when the folks behind-the-scenes really think that it is time to prioritize The Witcher and go all-in sharing a number of cool things about the series and what could be coming up next. If the show returns in the summer (most likely August), we tend to think that a date will be announced at some point around May or early June. From there, we could get a teaser, with a full trailer coming perhaps in July.

Above all else, we really just want this upcoming batch of episodes to be fulfilling. If we really are nearing the end of Cavill’s time as Geralt, why not give him the best opportunity to shine possible?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

