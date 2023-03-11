Outlander season 7 premiere date: Chance at longshot reveal

In our mind, there is an interesting case to be made for an Outlander season 7 premiere date reveal over the next week — even if it is a longshot. After all, so much of it is going to depend on whether or not Starz’s goal is to get the information out there for their subscribers, or just general fans of the show.

Let’s put it this way: In just seven days, the season 2 finale of BMF is going to air. The same exact day, you are also going to have a chance to see the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost. These are two of the most-popular shows that the network has to offer and just by virtue of that alone, there is a case to give us some more news. We just have to wait and see if the powers-that-be want to announce a date and share a teaser before one of those two shows.

So why won’t this happen, even if the idea would be fun? Well, it has a lot to do with the fact that Starz doesn’t usually announce premiere dates this way. While they do air teasers for some of their shows before some others on the app, this isn’t usually where this information debuts. Instead, they opt to release some info during the week via a press release, which is probably going to be the same thing for the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series.

At the moment, we are cautiously optimistic that we could get some more Outlander news before we do get around to the end of April, with “cautiously” being the big word there. We don’t want to get our hopes up too high since we are well-aware that everything could turn around on a dime, but this is a show that is set to return in the summer. If the idea is to get it out there by late June or early July, getting news out there before May makes sense.

As for seeing a trailer … well, longtime fans know that you’ll probably be stuck waiting for a little while longer for that.

