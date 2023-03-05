Outlander season 8 premiere date: Early expectations

As many of you like know already, we are getting an Outlander season 8 at Starz … but it’s also going to be the final season. That’s a hard thing to really imagine, especially since there are going to be books by Diana Gabaldon in this series that don’t end up being adapted.

Yet, eight seasons is an incredible run and nothing to be upset over … and we also tend to think that the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series is going to be around for a couple of years.

We absolutely recognize that it may seem a little bit early to dive hardcore into what a premiere date for season 8 could be, but we tend to think it is usual for long-term projections.

The first thing worth remembering for this exercise is that season 7 is going to start airing this summer. Starz has not confirmed if they are going to air the 16-episode season all at once or in batches but personally, we tend to think that they are going to split this up into chunks of eight. The second half of this could come in early 2024, which would enable them to stretch out the show a little bit more. This would also give them more time to prepare season 8 without a huge hiatus in between.

Another consideration to think about here is filming. Given that the Outlander cast just spent a solid year working on filming for season 7, they deserve a little bit of a break. There is no timetable publicly available yet for season 8, but we would be surprised honestly if we saw it before late 2024 or early 2025. That would allow the show to be on the air for a while longer — or, it could be extended further if Outlander: Blood of My Blood airs before we get around to season 8.

Amidst the long wait for the endgame, let’s just hope that we have a lot of satisfying answers and closure — including that big “Jamie’s Ghost” mystery that has been out there for a long time.

