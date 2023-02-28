Outlander season 7 premiere date: March expectations

As we prepare to dive into the month of March, what is that going to mean when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date?

We don’t think that it will come as much of a surprise to anyone that we want to see the show have an outstanding 16 episodes moving forward. Now that we are gearing up for the penultimate season of the show, we also think that is more important than ever. The problem, at least for now, is going to be dealing with the long wait in order to see them.

Alas, it is probably too early to expect a firm premiere date announcement to come out over the next 31 days. The folks at Starz have confirmed already that you will not be seeing new episodes until the summer, so you can rule out most of the coming months as possible time periods when Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast will be back. We do think along the way, though, that we are going to see some effort made on the part of the show to promote what is next. Why wouldn’t they want that? We tend to think that within March, we could see at least some new photos, or at the very least some teases for what could be coming.

Also, we presume it’s possible that we could either get some early discussion on the upcoming prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and it would also be nice if there was at least some chatter coming up in regards to Men in Kilts season 2. That series, featuring Heughan and Graham McTavish, wrapped its latest batch of episodes some time ago and yet, there has been almost nothing said on it since.

