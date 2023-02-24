Outlander season 7 premiere date hopes as filming wraps!

If you are extremely excited to see Outlander season 7 premiere later this year on Starz, here’s another reason for enthusiasm.

Today, it was officially announced via Twitter that filming has wrapped on an exhausting 16-episode order, which may or may not be broken up into two separate parts. What this means, beyond that Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast have more room in their calendars, is that the show shifts entirely into post-production. There is a lot to be done here when it comes to editing, ADR work, scoring, and whatever else needs to be done to perfect the show.

Also, we can start to inch closer to that summer premiere date — which, for the record, could still be reasonably flexible. We still are hoping that we get the show back at some point in June, largely because there is no logical reason to make us wait any further than that. Just remember everything that this show brings to the table — why would you want to make us wait for some extremely long period of time to see it? There’s action, drama, heart, and a whole lot more. Also, the first half of the season has been done in production for a long time, and we tend to think it won’t take much effort to get those episodes finalized at this point. (A lot of the effort may have already been done.)

Our current prediction for season 7 is that the first half airs in the summer, while the second half could come in early 2024. Remember that there is a season 8 coming, but we have official word that this will be the end of the series. It is a little bittersweet, given that Diana Gabaldon technically has a ten-book series, but it’s hard to be upset that a premium-cable show is lasting that long in a world of rampant cancellations.

Also, remember that there is also the prequel series out there in Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

When are you hoping to see Outlander season 7 premiere at Starz?

Have any bold predictions yourself? Share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Starz.)

