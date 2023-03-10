Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Jenna Ortega on early plans

In case you are wondering why there is the influx of Wednesday season 2 news this week, there are a couple of reasons.

First and foremost, know that Jenna Ortega is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend! That means that there’s a lot of buzz around that, and there could be a few different teases for the show over the course of the episode. She’s also got a new Scream movie in theaters, and that only adds to the discussion.

Last night, though, the actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and over the course of it, we were reminded of where things stand when it comes to a new season. While she could not speak to a premiere date yet (we will in a moment), she confirmed that the writers are at work and the idea seems to be to give Wednesday Addams more of her own chance to shine and step back a little from some of the romance stuff. We’ve already heard Jenna in other interviews talk about some of her love-triangle frustrations with season 1. (We should go ahead and note that she will be an executive producer on the new season.)

Meanwhile, Ortega also expressed that the new season should be a little bit darker — which makes sense, given the source material. While we don’t think that the Addams Family world should ever become something totally R-rated (the source material never was), there should be a willingness to allow it to dive even more into demented territory. That does further create the dichotomy between the family and then everyone outside of it.

Because of where the Wednesday team is right now in the planning, we should just say not to expect the show until early spring 2024 at the earliest. It’s going to be a while, and we just hope that come next January, a date will be announced.

Related – Read more on Jenna Ortega’s new EP credit

What are you most excited to see on Wednesday season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







