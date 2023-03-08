Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A big Jenna Ortega change

For everyone out there who is very-much excited to see Wednesday season 2 on Netflix down the road, there is one big change to note. Moving forward, star Jenna Ortega is going to have far more say than she did back in season 1.

In a new story over at Elle, it has been confirmed that the actress will serve as an executive producer on the show moving forward. While this does not mean that Ortega will have final say on all parts of the show, it does enable her to have greater input on a number of matters related to the series and her character. It also comes on the heels of the show generating fantastic viewership, really to the point where this can be considered one of the biggest shows in the history of Netflix.

So does this particular promotion mean a change in the long-term plans for season 2? Most likely no, since this was all likely negotiated on back before the renewal was announced. No one on the Wednesday team has an ability to dictate when the show comes back, so you are going to be waiting a little while to learn a little more on that. The series should resume filming at some point later this year (or so we hope); once episodes are filmed and edited, Netflix has the ability to determine when it will come back on the air.

From the outside looking in, we want to do our best to remain hopeful that there will be opportunities to see at least the first half of season 2 before we get around to summer 2024. Given what we have seen Netflix do already with shows like YOU, we can easily see them wanting to do something fairly similar here.

In the end, let’s just hope that season 2 is dark, twisted, and fun — exactly what we got from season 1, but on another level

