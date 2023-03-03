Wednesday season 2 premiere date: March expectations

Now that we have made it into March, we’re another step closer to Wednesday season 2 premiering on Netflix! Of course, this also doesn’t mean that the show is right around the bend here, either.

The reality, at least at present, is pretty simple: The folks at the streaming service aren’t rushing this show back. They see no real reason to when they have plenty of other hits, and they obviously want this series to sustain itself for a good period of time. The next batch of episodes has been ordered, but there may not be that much more in the way of specific news throughout the month.

Yet, there is still a good bit of Wednesday-adjacent content out there that you can enjoy! For starters, Jenna Ortega recently appeared in an installment of Hot Ones, where she conquered those spicy wings about as well as anyone we’ve ever seen on that show. Meanwhile, she’s also going to be hosting Saturday Night Live in a little over a week — there’s a good chance that there could be a sketch themed around Wednesday Addams, but there’s no confirmation of that.

When it comes to more specifics on season 2 proper, we’d say to look out for it filming in a few months or so, and we personally think Netflix would love to have it back by the spring. It would certainly help to tide people over for some of their other big hits like Squid Game and Stranger Things, and we at least hope it makes it back before those two. Otherwise, we could be stuck waiting until 2025, and we honestly don’t see that happening here. Wednesday has a shooting schedule where it should be turned around and edited in plenty of time to arrive next year.

Beyond what we’ve mentioned above, maybe we’ll get lucky and there will be some other interviews that surface, whether they be with Ortega or some other cast members. Why not generate more season 2 discussion now?

What do you think we could learn about Wednesday season 2 over the course of March?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

