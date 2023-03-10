Yellowjackets season 2 premiere title: What could it mean?

We are just two weeks away from the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere on Showtime — so why not talk about the title?

The network may not have shared too many specifics on this all-important episode as of yet, but there is a title out there that has us very much curious: “Friends, Romans, Countrymen.” What could it mean? Well, let’s get Shakespearean for a moment…

As some of you out there may know, the title for this episode is a reference to the famed speech by Marc Antony in the Bard’s Julius Caesar, and is a prime example of using a speech as misdirection. Brutus and others think that his speech is meant to bury Caesar and paint them in a more positive light, but he subtly works to do the obvious. It’s a fine example of words as a means of manipulation, and we tend to think there is some sort of deeper meaning in regards to the show.

Could this be tied somewhat to Lottie? There is definitely a case to be made for this, largely due to the fact that she is someone who can be incredibly persuasive. However, the way that she communicates is what makes her ties to Caesar a little more complicated. She legitimately seems to buy in to some of her ties to the supernatural, so is she really capable of pure manipulation like this? In the present, we suppose that anything is possible.

One thing that we are fairly confident in at the moment is pretty simple: A show like Yellowjackets isn’t just going to reference Shakespeare for no reason. There is going to be a reason why this is being used, even if that is a reason that is not altogether clear at this moment in time. We’ll just have to wait to see exactly what it could mean…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

