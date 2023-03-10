The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: The Last of Us finale hope

Is there any chance at all that we could learn a season 2 premiere date for The Gilded Age during the finale for The Last of Us?

Well, on paper you can argue that there is a great case for it right now. When it comes to great platforms to announce such news, there is nothing better than The Last of Us. The show has managed to pull in some enormous ratings over the course of its run and beyond that, we have certainly seen HBO use some of their hits to promote other ones.

Now, of course is where we have to hand over some of the unfortunate and rather-sad news that it feels unlikely that we’re going to get said reveal, even if we really want it. After all, you have to remember that per most recent indications, The Gilded Age is probably not going back until either late summer or early fall. We are not at a spot right now where the network is going to want to announce a premiere date — there will be chances for them to do that later on, so we would say to keep your eyes peeled during the summer for a little bit more insight.

The one thing that the network has to be aware of right now is rather simple: They are going to need a pretty decent campaign for The Gilded Age moving forward. After all, they have to realize that not everyone out there is going to be well-aware that the show is coming back on the air when they announce the date, especially after a long time off.

After all, you can’t just assume that everyone who watches this show regularly has HBO Max even when it is not airing new episodes. We want to see it around for many more years and that, of course, will require a good bit of effort!

