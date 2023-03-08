The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Why no recent reveal?

Recently, we made a pretty simple case for why HBO should go ahead and announce a premiere date for The Gilded Age season 2 on Monday. Why then? Well, this has established itself as a Monday series, and that just so happens to also be when another show in Perry Mason was coming on the air.

Given that both of these shows are period dramas and boast fantastic casts and deep, dramatic storytelling, it made all the sense in the world for one show to bleed directly into the other. However, just because something makes sense does not mean that it happens. We think that we have watched enough television as this point to realize that this is the case a million times over.

So why didn’t we get a premiere date on Monday? It really comes down to the apparent notion that we are still a good ways away from The Gilded Age coming back. If you believe what Nathan Lane said on The Today Show earlier this year, it won’t be around until September. If that turns out to be the case, we could actually be stuck waiting until summer to get a little more information all about what the future holds … and yea, that’s going to be painful when you consider when season 1 first premiered.

Given that filming is already done, HBO’s decisions when it comes to a premiere date are mostly going to be about logistics the rest of the way. They have to find a time of the year that they think is most beneficial to a show like this; also, when they have the biggest programming need. The only reason for them to really consider late summer / early fall is because they already have some stablished hits for the next few months in between The Last of Us and Succession. We know that True Detective and Winning Time are coming, but there is no specific date for them as of yet.

For now, we keep waiting — and we know that for quality like this, it could be worthwhile.

Why do you think that HBO is waiting so long to give us The Gilded Age season 2?

Why do you think that HBO is waiting so long to give us The Gilded Age season 2?

