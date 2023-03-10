Young Sheldon season 6 episode 15: Missy runs away; separation

As if it wasn’t clear already, Young Sheldon season 6 episode 15 cemented further that we are entering a dark part of the title character’s life. Some of the things that were teased many years ago on The Big Bang Theory are starting to become true.

Take, for starters, Sheldon’s dad George turning more to drinking after he and Mary separate further. We know where this is going — Sheldon alluded to his father having a drinking problem on the main show. We also know that he walked in on him with another woman. All of this leads up to George’s eventual death, which is something that this show will eventually have to address no matter how long it goes.

This is the difficult part of this show — it is technically a comedy and there will still be laughs, but there is no denying that there are a lot of difficult moments coming all across the board for some of these characters.

Meanwhile, there is the other cliffhanger of Missy running away from home after feeling neglected and forgotten about. She was left at school, and everyone else became so preoccupied with what was going on in their lives that they did not give her any time of day. Meanwhile, she felt like her parents, when they were able to focus on their kids, put their attention into Georgie and Sheldon over here. We obviously know that she’s fine in the Big Bang Theory timeline, but this is a story that the writers will have to pay off when they come back. This is a real cry for help for this character, and the only hope is that everyone else is going to have the wherewithal to know to step in and support her.

We know that there is a long hiatus following tonight’s episode; what we just saw will make things that much harder.

