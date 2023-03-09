Young Sheldon season 6 episode 16 return date at CBS

Following the big episode tonight on CBS, why not learn more about Young Sheldon season 6 episode 16 over at CBS? There is SO much to think about when it comes to the long-term future of the series, especially in the wake of some revelations all about George and Mary.

Of course, this is where we do also have to share a little bit of bad news about the series — you will be waiting a little while to see what is ahead. Most likely due to the NCAA Tournament, the Big Bang Theory prequel is going to be off the air until Thursday, March 30. That is when the episode titled “A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam” is going to air.

Is there a silver lining to this long Young Sheldon hiatus? We suppose that depends a great deal on how you want to look at it. The one positive we would say about this situation right now is simply that it enables the series to have another big run of episodes when it comes back with fewer repeats. That will allow it to really get some solid momentum going entering the finale, which is clearly going to be one of the bigger episodes that you’ve seen so far on the show.

We know that we’ve said this here and there in the past, but it is worth repeating that we’re getting into a pretty nerve-wrecking part of Sheldon’s timeline. We know that there are a lot of big, devastating changes coming to his family — they may not be happening this season, but we know that they are happening and could transpire at any time on the show. We have to prepare for that.

Remember that even though Sheldon has a love family around him, he’s always been different — the tension caused by that, plus some of his traumas, are likely the reason why he turns out the way that he does down the road.

