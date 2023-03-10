YOU season 5 premiere date: When could it be back?

Even though there is no official YOU season 5 renewal at the moment, that’s not stopping us from looking ahead!

After all, we tend to think that there is one pretty-essential thing to point out at this given moment in time: Netflix is almost sure to bring the Penn Badgley series back. While we know that the streaming service can be relatively stingy at times when it comes to their renewals, we also know this: The viewership seems incredibly solid here. Also, we don’t think that the writers want to let Joe get away with everything he’s done! Remember that in the second half of season 4 it was revealed that he had imprisoned Marienne for a long period of time, and that’s before even getting into what happened to Nadia. (Marienne is still alive, but he is not aware of that.)

We do tend to think, at least for now, that we are going to have a chance to see the fifth season premiere in late spring / summer 2024, provided that the renewal comes soon. With the exception of big-budget shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game, most Netflix shows tend to have a 12-15 month gap between seasons. In the case of YOU, it is more the latter than the former. That does allow some of the key players a chance to do other things, while the streamer has flexibility as to when the show can come back.

The question that we’re the most curious about, beyond of course a premiere date, is whether or not this is going to be the final season. For now, it does feel like we could be building towards an endgame, and sooner rather than later.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

