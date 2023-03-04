YOU season 5: Will we get renewal news this month?

At some point this month, are we going to have a chance to hear about a YOU season 5 over at Netflix? As of right now, it makes perfect sense to want it. How can you not? The first half of season 4 was nothing short of thrilling, and we do also think that it sets the stage for something that we haven’t seen before. To be specific, we’re talking here about the idea of Joe Goldberg and Rhys Montrose going head-to-head. These sort the sort of battles that will always get us excited!

Given the show’s viewership so far, it is easy to make a case for a renewal — the ball, at least for now, is going to be in the streamer’s court.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

With all of this being said, we are going to go ahead and make another bold prediction here: We do tend to think that we’re going to be getting some renewal news by the end of the month, and the reasoning for it is actually rather simple. With the second half of this season coming out in just under one week’s time, why wouldn’t Netflix want to give the show a green light? They’ll be able to see the full scope of its viewership, and we really don’t think they are going to wait too long.

From our vantage point, the only subject truly worthy of debate is whether or not YOU season 5 would be the final one, and that could be the one thing that slows down whether or not they want to give the show an order for more episodes. We’ve come to learn over the years that Netflix is not the sort of service that is going to keep shows on the air forever — also, we’re not sure how long Joe can keep getting away with fake names and running away to new places.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to the rest of YOU season 4 over at Netflix?

Do you think that we’re going to get a season 5 renewal before too long? Share below, and come back for other updates that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







