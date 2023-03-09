The Blacklist season 10: Why is it ending? James Spader explains

There is a good chance you know at this point The Blacklist season 10 is the final one at NBC — the key art gives it away! What may be a little more of a mystery, meanwhile, is why this is the proper time to say goodbye to these characters. There has been a certain bit of ambiguity around that, beyond just that idea that all shows must end eventually and the ratings have gone down over the years — even though it remains an outstanding asset for studio Sony thanks to Netflix.

Well, today, we have more of a thorough explanation on why this is the end of the series, and it comes courtesy of none other than Spader himself.

Speaking in a new interview with NBC itself, the actor / executive producer explains pretty succinctly why season 10 had to be the end of this journey:

“I think if the show went beyond this year, it would turn into a very different show … And I think that the thing that has been nice about this show was that we’ve never really had a really clear paradigm for the show. Tonally the show shifts a lot from episode to episode, and I think that even the show has taken strange turns, and I suspect that the show, if it went much further, would just become something that would be less recognizable to me.”

Does this mean Reddington dies or the Task Force is over? It’s a vague-enough quote that there could be a lot of interpretations to it. It may also just mean that the Blacklist as we know it ends this season, and there could have been less for Spader’s character to do.

At the very least, we certainly think this quote creates even more speculation about the future … which we are sure the network more than welcomes.

