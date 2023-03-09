Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A possible schedule

Is it too early to try and schedule out Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network … and everything after?

If you feel that way, let’s just say that we more than understand … but this is a feat that we are nonetheless going to try to the best of our ability. After all, just consider some of what we know at this point! All evidence currently suggests that Kevin Costner series is currently not going to be starting back production again for months; some of the reasons for the delay have been well-documented, but neither the network nor the producers have said for sure that they are 100% tied to Costner’s supposed availability.

Recently, we said that the new target for Paramount Network could be Sunday, November 5 as a return date — we tend to think right now that they are circling this date or November 12. Why these? This is clearly a good time for the show to premiere when it comes to the ratings, and it also allows the show to be done before Christmas … and also give a lift to 1923 or whatever else could be coming up on Paramount+ down the road.

At the moment, we tend to think that there’s not going to be a two-episode premiere due solely to a lack of inventory. Because of that, we’re going to most likely get an episode a week until either December 10 or December 17. That’s our predicted schedule for now, but it could change depending on 1) the return date or 2) whether or not the second half of the season remains at just six episodes. We do wonder if the network will try to extend it given that at this point, it’s basically a separate season.

In the end, just remember that the idea of Yellowstone season 5 coming back this summer is a pipe dream — we don’t want to rule it out, but you can’t bank on that anymore!

What do you think the schedule could be for the rest of Yellowstone season 5?

