Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A new target?

As we look towards Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 and the future beyond that, why not talk shifting plans?

Let’s start things off here, first and foremost, with what was originally said. The initial idea for the Paramount Network show was for it to be back in the summer. That’s something that has seemingly been altered already. Even though the network has yet to come on the record and confirm anything when it comes to production on the remaining six episodes of the season being delayed, we can read between the lines here. There’s been no word on a start date and the cast doesn’t all appear to be in the same place. (The rumors suggest that Kevin Costner’s availability could be a component to what’s going on, but the actor’s attorney has denied some specific reports.) The notion of filming starting back up in the summer makes more and more sense.

As a result of all of this, there is another date that we’re starting to go ahead and circle here in Sunday, November 5. We do think fall is becoming a more realistic possibility for Yellowstone, and it would then make sense for the network to bring the show back in the same time we’ve always seen it.

Is this a long ways to go? Absolutely, but with 1923 just ended a week and a half ago, Paramount has at least made it that the hiatus for the franchise as a whole is a little less painful. They’ve also given themselves a chance to pair up the prequel with Yellowstone again if this ends up being the return date, and we don’t think that they would be mad about that in the slightest.

Obviously, the November 5 date is far from confirmed — it could also be November 12! These are just some days to keep in mind…

