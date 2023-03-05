Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: How many months?

We obviously know at this point that there is a real enthusiasm for a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date at Paramount Network. That is going to be the case for a good while. We’d love more information starting to trickle in, but a certain amount of patience is going to be required here.

So with that in mind, let’s go ahead and get to the next all-important question: How much patience do we need to have? How many months away are we from the show coming back?

There are of course a lot of factors that come in to figuring out the right return date, but the biggest one is simply when filming will start back up — and, fittingly, this is also the one that is the most ambiguous. A lot of it will depend on the schedule of star Kevin Costner; they may be a lot of conflicting information out there about how much he’s able to work, but clearly there are a lot of things that are different from the original plan.

Originally, it seemed like we were three or four months away from seeing episode 9 premiere on the Paramount Network. Now, we’re thinking more along the lines of seven or eight. Don’t be surprised in the end if the remaining six episodes of the season air in roughly the same window that we saw the first eight, starting in early November. We’d be shocked if there is another two-episode premiere, mostly because the network is likely to stretch this out as long as they can. With the limited amount of stories they still have, that makes all the more sense.

If nothing else, let’s just cross our fingers and hope the filming part of this gets resolved soon.

How many months do you think we are from seeing Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrive on the air?

