Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Star on Costner report

For those of you who are anxious about Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 and the future beyond that, we have some advice: It may not be time to press the panic button just yet.

What is really fascinating right now is that there seems to be a pretty clear disconnect. Take, for example, how the actors feel about the state of the show, the rumors surrounding Kevin Costner’s schedule, and the notion of the possible end. Then, compare that to the reports that are out there suggesting there is tension between Taylor Sheridan and the show’s star, or that Matthew McConaughey could be brought in to front a new version of the show without Costner on board.

Where is the truth in all of this? It could be somewhere in between, but let’s just give you another cast perspective for now. Speaking via Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Piper Perabo (who plays Summer Higgins) had to say about working with Costner and the reports out there:

[Costner’s] so amazing. He’s such a movie star and it’s so inspiring to be around an actor like that. I mean there’s always a lot of drama when it comes to Yellowstone, don’t believe everything you hear! Taylor Sheridan knows to play it really close to the vest, and I know better than to speak outside the ranch, but I’m excited to see what happens next.

Now, there’s no assurance in here that Costner will be back on the show moving forward, but we tend to think that it’s going to happen — at least for the rest of the season, if not more. While the actor may want to reduce the amount of time he has on set, we have a hard time believing that he actually wants to be gone from the show altogether. Yellowstone is a HUGE platform, and one he and everyone else can use to promote some other projects.

The ambiguity that Perabo speaks from is another reminder that we are going to be waiting for a LONG time to see episode 9. Filming for the remaining episodes this season could be delayed until the summer, much means a return date could be pushed until fall. We don’t love to think about that, but this could be the situation that we’re in at this point.

