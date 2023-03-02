Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: The new filming hope

If you find yourself eager to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network down the road, you know you are hardly alone. There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the show’s future, but we may still have to wait a while to see some of it.

To be specific, we have to talk about filming, otherwise known as one of the more complicated situations you’re going to see right now within the greater TV world. Because of the reports and allegations around Kevin Costner and his schedule, it does not appear as though filming is going to be happening this month. As a matter of fact, it’s not clear when we are going to see the cast and crew back on set in general. There are reports of it happening this summer, but is that really a sure thing? Far from it.

For now, though, we will continue to hold out hope that summer happens for the show, given that it would enable the series to come back at least in the fall. Also, that’s a lot of time to sort things out behind the scenes. There are only six episodes left right now in the season, but the long wait does make us wonder some other things. Take, for starters, whether or not the next batch of episodes could be extended.

Also, we should note that at some point over the next few months, we’re hoping to get answers on a few other things also. Take, for starters, whether or now we’re going to see Matthew McConaughey join this ensemble, what’s happening with a 6666 spin-off show, or if there is going to be a season 6. There are still a lot of things we need answers to!

What are you most hoping to see right now when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Is there any one thing you are most excited for? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

