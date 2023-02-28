Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A key time to watch

As so many of you are most likely aware at this point, Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is not going to be arriving for a good while. Based on early details, the earliest you can probably expect the show back is summer … but probably late summer. Because of all the allegations around Kevin Costner and his availability for the remaining six episodes, we do wonder how long we’re going to actually be waiting to see the show back.

So is there an actual time coming up where we could get a little more news on the future? Make no mistake that we want something more, but we could be stuck waiting in the wings for at least a little while.

As of right now, we should start off by noting this: The first part of season 5 is going to be eligible for the Emmys in the summer. What that means is that come spring, a lot of the cast could do some promotional interviews. Through those, we could at least get a slightly better sense of what could be going on behind the scenes and if production is back underway. To think that once upon a time, there were plans for things to be picking back up in just a matter of weeks; now, everything is up in the air.

While we don’t imagine any cast members to dive deep into every little part of the controversy, absolutely we expect some talk about the schedule and hope that everything will work out. While this whole situation may be tough for everyone to navigate, we do believe that everyone does enjoy their roles and the platform that being on this show provides. After all, it’s one of the biggest ones of the past several years! It’s completely transformed Paramount as we know it.

When do you think we could get some more news all about Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

