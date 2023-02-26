Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Star talks uncertainty

To call things tumultuous as of late when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is putting it mildly. After all, consider what we’ve heard! There have been reports suggesting that the long-term future of the show is in limbo due to Kevin Costner’s availability. The actor’s attorney has denied some of the specific claims that are out there, but until filming starts up again, it’s hard to be 100% confident about anything when it comes to the future.

Of course, with all of this being said, there is at least one positive thing we can say right now: At least one person in the cast has hope everything will work out in the end.

While Wes Bentley did not get into many specifics in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, he did say the following about the reports that are out there:

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions … I know that they’re still working on it … working on working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

We do tend to agree with Bentley that at some point, we are going to see the show back in production. The big question mark is precisely when that is going to happen. The originally-established summer return date for episode 9 is increasingly unlikely to happen and instead, we could be waiting until the fall to see the show back. Even with the reports surrounding Costner’s schedule, we do think we’ll see John Dutton again; the bigger questions that we have at the moment are pertaining to season 6.

