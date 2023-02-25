Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Even more uncertainty

We don’t think it is much of a story at this point that there are a lot of questions around Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at the Paramount Network. Just think about what’s been said and not said at this point? We know that the Kevin Costner series is facing a pretty uncertain near-future due to alleged scheduling issues involving its star, and there is no timeline as to when some of those could get resolved.

One of the biggest issues associated with this is that it’s hard for Taylor Sheridan to finalize scripts without knowing how much of Costner he will have. As it turns out, this could end up posing another problem depending how long these sides are supposedly at an impasse.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

For those who are currently unaware, Hollywood is currently facing another writers’ strike later on this spring, and there has been some chatter out there about it for a good while now. This one could end up being a long one akin to what we saw in 2008, unless of course some things are really worked out that are particularly dicey right now. (Personally, we think streaming services pulling content is going to be a big issue.) All of this stuff, put together, is the sort of thing that could put Yellowstone on hold for even longer, if there are not scripts that are ready in time. This is one of the reasons why ideally, everyone can figure out the scheduling issue over the next month or so. If that happens, we remain hopeful that the remaining six episodes of season 5 could air this year. (It already seems like the show could miss its previously-planned summer release.)

If this whole negotiation process stretches into a long-term writers’ strike, at that point all bets are off. This would, of course, impact far more than Yellowstone — think in terms of the entire TV community.

Related – Go ahead and get more news on Yellowstone season 5 and the Kevin Costner situation at its core

How long do you think we will actually be waiting to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







