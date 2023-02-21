Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Pushed to the fall?

We have already written in the past how muddled the future of Yellowstone season 5 has been; now, it’s about to be even messier.

According to a new (and very thorough) report at Puck News, the current impasse between the Paramount Network, showrunner Taylor Sheridan, and star Kevin Costner has now put things in a position where filming may not resume until the summer or the fall. That means we could be looking at a late fall return for the show — in other news, right around the time a theoretical season 6 would have premiered once upon a time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

There is a lot of fascinating stuff the new report lays out, including that originally, season 5 was meant to be the standard ten episodes before being extended, and the side of things from the Costner camp seems to be that there were exact dates scheduled for shooting that, for a wide array of reasons, had to be altered after the fact. (One issue was when he tested positive for the virus after the Calgary Stampede.) The Puck News piece also quotes Costner’s attorney Marty Singer, who notes that reports of him only wanting to spend a week shooting the back half of the season are very-much false:

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie … It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

With this being said, the Puck piece notes that there have been frustrations on Costner’s availability for years with the show, and everyone has been supposedly forced to work around his schedule in the past. There may also be continued conflict between the actor and Sheridan, which stems allegedly from Costner trying to note scripts in the early going.

So, for now, buckle in: We could be in for a long wait. Taylor cannot even begin writing the second part of season 5 until the situation with the show’s star is wrapped up.

Related – Check out even more news about Yellowstone and some big-time filming complications

Do you think we are actually going to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrive on Paramount Network this year?

Let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







