Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Filming complications

There are few situations as messy in the world of television right now as the road to a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date over on the Paramount Network. While we know that there are six more episodes coming up, the original summer premiere plan may be very much out the window.

The big reason why? Well, it is supposedly tied to whether or not star Kevin Costner will be available to film for the number of days needed. There have been reports out there about this subject for weeks now and yet, we can’t say that the overall picture is any clearer. This whole situation greatly impacts the return date, but above all else, it impacts filming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

At the moment, one of the most important things here to remember is that the producers are probably trying to facilitate a solution behind the scenes. We do think that they will try to consolidate Costner’s days as much as possible, provided that is the issue. Yet, there is still a lot of story to tell for John Dutton and with that, they can only do so much. Filming was supposed to resume in March but with all of this uncertainty, that could be out the window.

Is it still possible the remaining episodes are filmed this spring? We tend to think so, given that there are a lot of creative ways that scenes can be put together. We realize that there’s a chance that season 5 could be the final show of Yellowstone as we know it, but it could transition into something else with established and new characters mixed. So much will depend on the next several weeks but in general, our advice is pretty simple: Be prepared for this entire process to be longer and more drawn-out than anyone ever expected for it to be.

Related – Be sure to get additional news on Yellowstone, including how these possible delays could impact the rest of the overall universe

When do you think we are going to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 actually begin production again?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







