Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: The larger universe

We know that there is a chance that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 could be delayed amidst everything going on with Kevin Costner. With that in mind, we do think it is fair to ask some larger questions, as well. Take, for example, how the greater Taylor Sheridan universe could be impacted.

If you look across the board right now, there is clearly a lot going on here, including the 6666 spin-off show and then also 1923, which has already been renewed for a second season. We know there’s at least one other potential prequel being planned, so that is something else to keep your eyes peeled for over the next little while.

So let’s say that season 5 of the original show gets delayed — the plan is for it to come back in the summer, but there is always a chance that it could be pushed back later. (We’re still crossing our fingers and hoping for July.) The reports out there suggest that there are some conflicts over the star’s shooting schedule, which is complicated since he does have a film project he is currently working on.

When it comes to the prequels, we can obviously tell you that they should not be impacted by anything going on in season 5 or beyond. The timeline to date has been set in stone, and we don’t envision any plans for the future of these stories changing … largely because they are set in the past.

The 6666 spin-off, meanwhile, could be a little bit different. We’ve wondered for a while if Matthew McConaughey could be brought in as the star of that show, at least depending on what happens with the flagship. We do think that the Yellowstone situation needs to be resolved before things can be finalized here, though there is a good bit of time to figure things out. Remember that the network has yet to announce anything close to an official premiere date for this show.

