Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A filming mystery

Originally, we had heard the news that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 was going to be coming on Paramount Network this summer. Of course, we absolutely hope that this is still the case!

With that being said, we’re not about to sit here and pretend as though everything is now settled, thanks largely to the new stories suggesting that Kevin Costner’s availability could cause issues with filming the rest of the season. It doesn’t appear as though the remaining episodes are about to be canceled, but how they come out is something that may take a little bit of time in order to come together.

Let’s talk for a moment about filming — or, to be specific, the mystery that now surrounds it! Remember that there are questions aplenty all about this and honestly, we’re not sure some of those are going to be going away in the near future now. Originally, the plan was for production to get underway next month on the remaining six episodes of the season. However, the less we hear about a solid future insofar as production goes, the more unlikely a summer premiere feels. If the cast and crew can get back by April, we’ll at least feel hopeful that it can still happen. Otherwise? Well, that just becomes a giant question mark.

In general, the most important thing when it comes to season 5 is that we get some payoff to some of the huge stuff that we saw in episode 8. Take, both Beth and Jamie realizing that they may need to kill each other to move forward. John is intimately involved in all of that. If we have to wait a little bit longer to see more Kevin Costner in the story, we’re okay with that. Otherwise, there’s a chance that whatever payoff we get at the end of the day could be hollow.

When do you think at the moment we’re going to be getting Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Do you think there’s a good chance of a delay? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

