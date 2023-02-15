Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 premiere date: A delay likely?

The more that we hear about Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, the more complicated things become — especially since it does not appear as though everything is still in flux.

Even earlier today, we noted that the Paramount Network is likely to be patient when it comes to figuring out the future — and now, we’ve got even more of a sense of what that future could be.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, nothing is still resolved when it comes to Kevin Costner’s schedule for the second half of the season. The plan was for the show to return to film in March, but that is looking less and less likely. Regardless of the recent Golden Globe winner’s future, there is apparently a plan to still film something more with Yellowstone proper — the show isn’t just going to end without any resolution.

However, there are still plans being tossed around for Matthew McConaughey to either lead a new version of this show or some sort of spin-off. Personally, the 6666 series makes more sense for him, given that the actor is a well-known Texan and that could be a project that is close to home.

Another fascinating wrinkle

While Paramount may lose some viewers without Costner, they do stand to get a more lucrative streaming deal with a new show — they originally sold the streaming rights to Yellowstone to Peacock for a certain stretch of time, a mistake that likely still haunts them to this day. With a new show, they could put it directly on Paramount+ and not have to worry about this. (We know that the Peacock deal has created a wide array of brand confusion for people out there.)

Do we think that the network wants Costner back? Yes, but we also think that they are considering their options and aren’t going to be 100% beholden to having him around.

