Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: How much patience?

We know that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 has been announced for the summer, and so long as everything goes according to plan, that’s when we will still get it.

However, it’s fair to acknowledge at this point that a lot of plans are already going awry. Remember the reports from last week? As long as there are some alleged disputes over Kevin Costner’s availability, there are going to be questions as to whether Paramount Network can deliver on what they’ve already announced. We should note that they have revealed their plans already to move forward with both the show and Costner, but there is uncertainty and flux in this situation. It would be silly to sit here and pretend like there wasn’t.

Now, the biggest question we have to wonder is if you’re Paramount, how long of a leash do you give to all of this supposed back-and-forth before you move forward? Are you okay with some of this uncertainty filling up the press for months? At a certain point if things don’t work out with the show and Costner, they may opt to go with a plan B for the future, whether that include casting Matthew McConaughey or moving the show to a completely different spin-off.

Ultimately, we get the sense that they are willing to be relatively patient to let this situation play out. Why would they have released the statement that they did otherwise? We just have a hard time buying into some of what they already said if they were going to just move on from Yellowstone in its current form tomorrow. This is why, for now, we still think you’ll see the rest of the season this summer. beyond that remains to be seen, but we do tend to think there’s a good chance that the show will finish what they’ve already started.

