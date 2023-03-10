Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that the show has had repeats and new episodes scattered throughout the past few weeks. Because of that, there is always a chance that we’re about to be facing another hiatus.

Yet, that is not the case here. There is a new episode tonight! Not only are we going to see the return of Lyle Lovett in here as Waylon, but we’ll also have some more, super-interesting conflict with Jamie and Frank at the center of it. Go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

“Close to Home” – Danny partners with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett) again to deliver an infamous drug cartel boss to arraignment, but the mission becomes complicated when the criminal threatens to harm the Reagans. Also, Erin is thrust into the spotlight when she takes on a highly contentious assault case involving a beloved basketball star; Eddie forms an unlikely alliance to solve a cold murder case; and Frank and Jamie clash when Frank denies a request for Jamie to go undercover, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The bad news when it comes to this episode is that it WILL be the last one for a little while, so that is something that you should have an acute awareness of going into it. The NCAA Tournament is coming, and that will produce the annual break you’ve come to expect over time.

Story-wise, the thing that we’re the most curious about right now is Erin and what this case means for her potential run for District Attorney. She’s spent so much of the season working towards this campaign, and we really hope that there is some great stuff produced as a result of this.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

