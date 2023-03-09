Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 video: Waylon, Danny reunite

As so many of you know at this point, Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 is coming to CBS tomorrow, and with that is the return of a familiar face! Lyle Lovett is back as Waylon Gates, which of course means more odd-couple scenarios for him alongside Danny Reagan.

So what’s the reason for the return? Let’s just say that he and Donny Wahlberg’s character have another super-important mission on their hands, and it is one that carries with it a pretty specific goal. He wants to get an infamous cartel boss to an arraignment, but of course doing that is probably easier said than done — largely because most things tied to this show are. We imagine that Danny and Waylon will have some fun banter … but when is Danny going to get his hat?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for these characters in action, but also a reminder that you WILL still see Baez in this story. We were a little bit concerned about that, mostly due to the fact that sometimes these Danny – new partner stories lead to her being sidelined. We don’t think that this will be any more than a one-episode story but honestly, isn’t that often the case with this show?

As for what else is coming within this episode, be prepared to see an unusual alliance with Eddie at the center of it; also, there is going to be a lot of tension between Jamie and Frank after the commissioner does not allow his son to go undercover. However, it may not be for some of the reasons that you would initially suspect, which could lead to a little bit of further tension within the house. Let’s just say we’re curious as to where things will go here…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

