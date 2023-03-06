Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 spoilers: Jamie vs. Frank

Today, CBS finally went ahead and unveiled some of the first info about Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15, which carries with it the title of “Close to Home.” It’s probably not a surprise that we’re excited for what lies ahead, given that there is so much stuff to get into here!

So where do we start? Well, let’s allow the official synopsis do some of the talking for us:

“Close to Home” – Danny partners with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett) again to deliver an infamous drug cartel boss to arraignment, but the mission becomes complicated when the criminal threatens to harm the Reagans. Also, Erin is thrust into the spotlight when she takes on a highly contentious assault case involving a beloved basketball star; Eddie forms an unlikely alliance to solve a cold murder case; and Frank and Jamie clash when Frank denies a request for Jamie to go undercover, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The showdown between Jamie and Frank could be one of the more interesting parts of the episode, mostly because it all circles back to one key question: Why isn’t Jamie being allowed to go undercover? Is it because of his position; or, is it his last name? We do tend to think that this is what would be a point of contention for this character, at least for a little while.

Meanwhile, Erin being in the spotlight for a case like this could be either a good or bad thing. While it will allow her to get more publicity ahead of a potential DA run, there is another trade-off here: If things do go badly, there is a chance that this completely derails her campaign before it even starts.

Related – Get some more news all about the Blue Bloods season 14 renewal case right now

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 over at CBS?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are even more updates coming up down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







