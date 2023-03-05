Blue Bloods season 13 keeps making season 14 renewal case

We really don’t think it comes as a shock that there’s genuine interest in seeing a Blue Bloods season 14 renewal at CBS down the road. How can there not be? We are talking here about a continuously successful show with a devoted audience. You may not hear from them all that often but we tend to think that in the event the show was ever canceled, you would.

Luckily, we don’t tend to think that the show is getting canceled — we are likely to get a season 14, though there has been some chatter already about potential concessions that will need to be made. That could mean a smaller recurring cast, fewer locations, or something else that is a little bit different. There will be time to get more into that down the road.

For the time being, we’re mostly just here to celebrate the Tom Selleck drama’s continued consistency. Just look at the numbers from Friday — a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just a hair under 6 million viewers. This show has kept more than 99% of its live viewing audience versus season 12, and that sort of retention is almost unheard of in the streaming era.

So when you consider that, why would CBS even consider reducing the show to some degree? It largely comes down to money and shows tending to become more expensive as time goes on. Not only does the hefty cast here cost a pretty penny, but you also have to remember that shooting in New York City also carries with it a hefty price tag.

Given that there are some discussions already underway about the show’s season 14 future, we do tend to think that a renewal will be announced by the end of the month. There’s certainly a good incentive for CBS to make this happen, especially with a potential writers’ strike complicating things when it comes to scripts a little later in the spring.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

