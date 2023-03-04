Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15 promo: Lyle Lovett returns

While CBS may be holding at least some of their cards close right now when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 15, here is one thing we can say with some confidence: Lyle Lovett is officially heading back into this world!

Last night, the network aired their first promo for this upcoming episode, and it is one that featured an appearance from the country legend as Waylon Gates. We’ve seen him a couple of times already, and he’s been used for the most part as a foil for Danny Reagan here and there. Without a doubt, there is a lot of comedy that comes from this, mostly due to the fact that Waylon and Danny are such completely different people and struggle to find common ground.

Hopefully, his presence doesn’t mean that we end up seeing less of Baez — we always worry about that anytime Danny ends up working with someone else for a little while.

Even though there aren’t a lot of other details out there yet about this episode, it does feel like we can at least make a few assumptions. Take, for starters, the fact that Erin seems to be moving forward with her campaign further now that she has the right person to manage it — and she and Anthony have hammered out some differences.

As for Witten, we do hope that there is going to be another chance to see her again — even if it does not appear as though it’s going to be an every-episode thing. The writers certainly set up Lauren Patten’s character in a way that she could turn up every season, if there is a good angle for how to make the story happen.

