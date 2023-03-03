Blue Bloods season 14: Another big case for renewal

For those out there who are not currently aware, there is a good bit of uncertainty in regards to a Blue Bloods season 14 over at CBS. It goes without saying that we want more of the Tom Selleck series but at the same time, there is no guarantee that it’s going to happen. There is talk about budget cuts that need to be made, and while we would like for some news to be confirmed this month, we can’t sit here and say that it is guaranteed.

If there is one thing that we can say with confidence, though, it is that the Tom Selleck show continues to make its case for more episodes behind the scenes.

On Thursday, CBS shared a press release that noted that Blue Bloods is one of eight shows on the network to average more than 10 million viewers when you factor in 35-day multiplatform viewing (a.k.a. streaming and DVR numbers) per episode. The list also includes NCIS, Ghosts, Young Sheldon, Fire Country, 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, and FBI. Technically, Blue Bloods is #4 of the group at 11.3 million viewers, just 100,000 off from FBI at #3 and only 400,000 off from NCIS, which sits at the top. Given that NCIS has already been renewed for a season 21, why not give another batch of episodes here.

Here’s another curious thing to think about, out of the shows above — every other one of the scripted shows mentioned has been renewed for another season. Some of them were renewed months ago, whereas others were just handed more episodes over the past few weeks.

Even if it is very-much possible that we are stuck waiting until April to hear about this season 14 renewal, there’s a pretty clear case that it is going to happen. Let’s just hope that none of the supposed cuts are going to be altogether dramatic and alter the course of the future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

