Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 video: Danny & Baez in danger?

Tomorrow night on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14, and there is some MAJOR drama ahead!

In particular, we know this is especially the case for Danny and Baez, as the two characters are going to be in a spot where their lives are in some sort of jeopardy out in the field.

This week, the network put out some new sneak peeks for Friday’s “Collision Course,” and one of them starts in a lighthearted enough fashion: Donnie Wahlberg’s character has purchased some unhealthy (but very delicious-looking) donuts for the two of them, and they are about to drive off when a car directly collides into them. (There’s a good chance that this is the reason for the episode’s title.) At the moment, the question you gotta wonder here is whether this is intentional — or, if there are some other, more nefarious factors at work here. At present, we do think it is fairly easy to speculate that either could prove to be the case.

The most important thing in the immediate aftermath is that both Danny and Baez seem to physically be okay, but we do tend to think that this is going to dovetail into all sorts of other things.

What’s happening with Erin?

Another sneak peek for this episode hints that the character could be inching closer to a very big moment in her campaign — to be specific, getting the right person to run it! A sit-down invitation is evidence alone for her to express some excitement to Anthony — we really hope that we see this story get more into formal campaign mode soon. After all, that’s when Blue Bloods could really have the chance to break the mold further, and this show is always best when it tries some different things.

You can watch these sneak peeks now over here.

