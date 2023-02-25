Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14: Is Witten at family dinner?

As some of you may have heard, Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 is coming to CBS on Friday, and it will feature the return of Rachel Witten! Lauren Patten played for a considerable amount of time Eddie’s partner on the show, and we’re glad to see her coming back and paying another visit.

With that being said, let’s just say that the one-time officer isn’t exactly there to be chummy with the NYPD for most of the hour. Instead, you are going to see over “Collision Course” Eddie find herself in a tough position “when Rachel brings an accusation of excessive force against an officer.” This is the sort of thing where Frank could be on one side, depending of course on the information, and Witten could be on the other. It’s a hard place for her to be since she’s one of the newer members of the Reagans, and Frank is not always the easiest to speak to about serious conflicts from an intimidation factor.

Yet, and in true Blue Bloods fashion, there is at least a chance that everything is going to work out here in the end. After all, there is a chance that at the end of the episode, Witten could be sitting down for family dinner! There is an image out there of Patten alongside Donnie Wahlberg, and it does appear as though the two are on the all-familiar set for such Sunday dinners.

Regardless of where this story goes, we’re of course just glad that Patten is back. One of the reasons we haven’t seen her in so long is because she’s got such a fantastic Broadway career — if you’re going to be gone from this show, being too busy is a pretty good excuse.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

