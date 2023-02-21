Blue Bloods season 14 renewal: Why no big reveal today?

There is a chance that you heard the news earlier that multiple CBS shows were renewed for additional seasons. So why not Blue Bloods?

We don’t think that it comes as much of a surprise that there is a demand for more of the Tom Selleck police drama. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it is going to come easy. The good news is that according to a report from Deadline, there are discussions about a season 14 behind the scenes, and there is optimism that a deal will get done.

With this being said, it does appear that there could be some changes behind the scenes, at least when it comes to budget cuts. The Deadline report suggests that there is some optimism that a deal could get done, but we do wonder what this will mean when it comes to on-location shoots (New York is not a cheap place to film) or the rather larger regular and recurring cast. There are some things to worry about, and we’re not sure that we’re going to see that become any easier over the next few weeks.

In the end, though, we don’t want to sit here and claim that Blue Bloods is the only show in existence to ever face looming budget cuts. It happens with a lot of shows later on in their run, and this is also a time in which live ratings (the must lucrative form of viewing) are down substantially for a lot of major networks. Streaming success can help to bridge the gap, but only to a certain extent. We’re hopeful that another season is going to be coming but beyond that, we do think there’s a certain amount of ambiguity and it’s hard to be confident that we’re going to see a season 15 or something further. Time will tell.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

