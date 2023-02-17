Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you were hoping to get season 13 episode 14 in just a matter of hours, we have all the pertinent info.

Alas, we can’t say that a lot of this info will get some of you immediately excited. After all, the Tom Selleck police procedural is going to be off the next couple of weeks, as clearly there are some stories being saved for the month of March, prior to the NCAA Tournament kicking off. According to the Futon Critic, you will see episode 14 (titled “Collision Course”) on March 3, whereas episode 15 (“Close to Home”) will be coming the following week on March 10.

Of course, we imagine that there will be more news to share on both of these episodes over the next week or two, and we do think there will be an effort to adhere to most of what you’ve loved from this show over the years. You’re going to get heavy drama and some of those procedural elements mixed with a handful of other things you’ve come to see the past several months — think along the lines of Erin’s District Attorney campaign or Jamie’s new position. These represent a small shift in how certain stories are being told.

In general, another thing we’ll be looking out for over the next month or so is news all about a season 14. While nothing has been confirmed there as of yet, we tend to think that it is likely. If we were going to be saying goodbye to the Reagans, we do tend to think we would have gotten some sort of announcement already, similar to what we had with NCIS: Los Angeles.

Let’s be clear: With how successful this show tends to be on Friday nights, it is our hope that it is around at this point however long that the cast and crew want it to be. It’s not going to be an easy thing for CBS to replace.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 on CBS?

