BMF season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Settling scores

Next week on Starz, BMF season 2 episode 10 is going to be here, and it goes without saying that this one will be epic. We’re talking here about the season 2 finale! There is going to be drama, excitement, and so much more over the course of the hour!

Is there a chance at a cliffhanger? This is a tricky thing to dissect, mostly because in theory, it’s hard to have such a thing for a show based on real-life events. However, at the same time there is still a way to create some great drama and set the stage for a season 3. We have a lot of faith in the writers’ ability to pull this off, so let’s just say we’re curious and/or excited to see the end result of all their hard work.

Want to know a few more details right now? Then go ahead and check out the BMF season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

Meech and Terry finally handle Detective Bryant, Lamar, and B-Mickie before charting the next big step for BMF’s expansion, which will change the course of their relationship forever.

With all the characters mentioned here, it’s easy to imagine that at least one or two of them could be written out of the story by the time we make it to the finale. There will, after all, be other challenges for Meech and Terry to tackle down the road. We already know so much about how their journey ends, so a lot of the story of BMF is just going to be about how we get from point A to point B, no matter how long the journey lasts.

Also, we’re curious about some potential spin-offs 50 Cent teased not that long ago! Is the finale going to help set the stage for some of those?

