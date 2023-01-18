BMF season 3 renewal confirmed at Starz after premiere success

We don’t think that this is going to come as that big of a shock to anyone out there, but Starz has seen enough and they 100% want a BMF season 3 renewal!

Today, the network confirmed that on the heels of a huge season 2 premiere weekend, one where more than 4 million viewers caught the first episode, they are moving forward with another chapter of this story. In a statement, here is what

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before … Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

There had already been a lot of chatter out there that this renewal was a foregone conclusion, especially given the fact that 50 Cent recently talked up the idea of multiple spin-offs. This show, to go along with Power, have really allowed 50 Cent to get a major foothold at the network — even though he no longer has an overall deal there, his content continues to reign supreme. The big difference between BMF and Power is of course that the former is a true story and with that, we are going to end up seeing and end point eventually. However, we’re not anywhere near that as of yet, and we are curious to see more of what stories the producers decide to tell.

The majority of season 2 is still to come; at this point, we anticipate that we won’t be seeing season 3 until some point in 2024.

