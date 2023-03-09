Ted Lasso season 3 sneak peek: A Ted – Rebecca tease

We have been waiting for a long time to see Ted Lasso season 3 premiere on Apple TV+, and it is back in just under a week! It is hard to even contain our excitement on this, and we are happy to present a small new sneak peek of the title character alongside Rebecca.

If you head over to Today, you can see what is a small preview where Rebecca reminds Ted that he promised some big things for this season of AFC Richmond. She wants him to be willing to fight more so than he has ever been before. We know that when he first got to Richmond, he was focused mostly on helping the players and didn’t care as much about winning or losing. Remember when Coach Beard blew up on that? The goal is to win, and sometimes for Ted, that comes as an aftereffect of everything else that he’s doing.

Is there a chance Ted gets fired if things don’t go well this season? Not exactly, but there are some specific reasons why Rebecca wants to motivate him to such a big degree. Remember that at the end of the second season, Rupert bought West Ham and also hired Nate Shelley to be the new manager. She is going to want absolutely nothing more than his utter destruction, and could do almost whatever she can to make it happen. She also may want Ted to get back at Nate, but is that something that realistically is going to happen? We know that Jason Sudeikis’ character does not hold many grudges, but he has to think about some of the hateful things Nate said to him, regardless of what led up to it.

We’re sure that there will be a journey for AFC Richmond throughout the season, but along the way, the same will be said for the characters. We’re set to go on yet another funny (but emotional) journey.

Related – Check out more news on Ted Lasso and the upcoming premiere

What are you the most excited about as we get set for Ted Lasso season 3 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







