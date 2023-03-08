Ted Lasso season 4: Who still sees a path?

We are now one week away from the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere and long-term, the future is as confusing as ever.

After all, why not take a moment to think about what we’ve heard so far? Most of the producers have already said that we are getting closer to the end of this particular story; yet, no one at Apple TV+ has come out and said that this is the end of the series. It feels like there’s still a chance for a new season 4 story to emerge; or, some sort of spin-off.

Today, the latest bit of clarity on that comes courtesy of star and executive producer Brendan Hunt. Speaking to Deadline, here is what the man behind Coach Beard had to say:

“It’s not necessarily the end of the series. It’s just likely the end of this story because we always saw it as a three-part thing … We never even knew for sure we’d be able to tell all three parts — and suddenly, here we are. So, there will be some type of closure to this beat but closure is not necessarily the end.”

The more that we hear from the cast and producers, the more confident that we are that there will be some sort of future for some of these characters. It may not be called Ted Lasso, and it may only feature a certain number of cast members. Yet, we do think that the themes and ideas from the original will echo through. We don’t think a spin-off would take anything away from the original, even if it doesn’t fully work. We know there’s a real interest in protecting things that are great, but nothing can take away the greatness that we’ve seen so far unless we allow that to happen.

For now, we actually think there’s a case for something more with Beard — we already saw the Hunt-centric episode “Beard After Hours.”

Related – See more of what Jason Sudeikis had to say about the future

How do you think the future could continue for Ted Lasso beyond the upcoming season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







